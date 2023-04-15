INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s been two years since eight people were killed at a FedEx facility on the southwest side.

The shooter, 19-year-old Brandon Hole, then turned the gun on himself at the scene of his former workplace.

“I think about it every day. As I’m sure they do. It is part of my life,” said Sheila Hole, Brandon’s mother.

“The Wednesday before the shooting he told the counselor that he had no empathy for anyone and that he was a danger to society and society should be afraid of him.”

Hole says she did everything she could to help her son’s mental health and prevent something like this from happening.

“I am a firm believer that the gun did not get up and shoot those people. I am a believer that the person shot those people and killed them,” said Hole.

She said she tried to give police and psychiatrists documents and pictures for evidence but no one wanted to see them. Then he purchased a shotgun to kill himself.

“They took him to Eskenazi and he was held for two hours and they called me and said he isn’t suicidal, he seems fine,” said Hole.

Hole says every time she sees a mass shooting, it’s a reminder work needs to be done with gun violence.

“It just makes me know that we as a people, as a country, we are doing wrong,” said Hole.

Her message to the victims and their families hasn’t wavered.

“I would just hope that if they needed anything from me or any questions that I could answer, I would definitely do anything to help them ease their mind,” said Hole.

This week, survivors of the shooting and families of victims filed a lawsuit against the importer of the high-capacity magazine used by the shooter. The lawsuit claims the accessories are marketed with the intention of carrying out military-style assaults.

“I tried my best and I am so sorry. I guess ultimately in the end, that is all we can do is try the best we can,” said Hole.