Fedex victims’ families pursuing $2.1 million compensation from city of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Three members of the Sikh community now plan to sue the city of Indianapolis for $2.1 million for damages following the deadly mass shooting at a FedEx facility in April.

Several members of the Sikh community were injured or lost family members in the attack.

The lawsuit seeks compensation from the city for failure to file a red flag case against the shooter. They accuse IMPD and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office of violating a requirement in Indiana’s Red Flag Law when they decided not to file a case with the courts to suspend Brandon Hole’s gun rights in March of 2020.

A letter from the victims’ lawyers to city attorneys shows each of the three filing the suit are requesting $700,000 from the city for damages.

FOX59 reached out to the legal team handling the lawsuit for the Sikh community members, who provided the below statement.

“We are statutorily required to provide adequate notice to the City of Indianapolis and Marion County within a certain time period to protect our clients’ rights if they decide to move forward with a lawsuit related to last April’s tragedy. Accordingly, we submitted this notice of claims last month to meet that obligation. We remain in close conversation with our clients about their injuries and ongoing needs as we continue to chart the course forward and work on these matters.” Winston & Strawn and the Sikh Coalition

The letter sent to the city attorneys serves as a tort claim notice, the first step toward a formal lawsuit.

You can read the notice of Indy Red Flag Claims below:

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.