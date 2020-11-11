Feds investigate shooting involving border agent, undocumented immigrant

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and wounded an undocumented immigrant following a confrontation Tuesday afternoon in Webb County, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday.

The agent from the Laredo North Station encountered the individual about noon in a remote area in northern Webb County. Officials said the agent attempted to arrest the individual, which led to a confrontation ending with the agent opening fire.

The individual was treated and taken to a local hospital.

“The incident is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Texas Department of Public Safety,” CBP said in a statement. “The DHS Office of Inspector General responded to the scene and is conducting an assessment. CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility will also review this incident.”

