(WTTV/WXIN) – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is making a new push to require alcohol-detection systems in new vehicles.

Citing data that shows 28 Americans die in drunk driving crashes every day, NHTSA has submitted advanced notice of proposed rule-making to mandate such systems in newly-manufactured cars, trucks, vans and SUVs.

There are several concept designs for the technology. One is a type of “air sniffer” that can detect ethanol in the air inside a vehicle. When a drunk person breathes near the sensor, the sensor picks up the concentration of ethanol in the air and either shuts the car down or allows it to run.

Another design is a touch system that’s being designed for integration into the steering wheel, gear shift, or start button. It measures alcohol levels under the skin by shining an infrared light through the fingertip or palm.

The advance notice of rule-making is basically the first step in pushing for Congress to put this into law. However, that could be a long road; officials at NHTSA admit alcohol detection is still in the early stages of development. It hasn’t been calibrated to detect different levels of impairment and there are issues with the potential for false positives and general immaturity of the technology.

The cost of mandating this in all new cars is also unclear. However, the agency points out that drunk-driving crashes cost Americans roughly $280 billion a year.

There are also questions about whether Americans and Congress would go for a plan like alcohol detection. A debate over the concept would likely pit Americans’ desire to save lives against the desire for personal choice and privacy.