Fellowship guiding Indianapolis students to job with IU Health

INDIANAPOLIS — Some Indianapolis students took one major step toward their future careers thanks to a program that will offer support and a guaranteed job.

The inaugural class of the IU Health Fellowship at Crispus Attucks High School was announced. The pilot program builds upon the current nursing pathway to offer additional paths into the health care industry.

Upon graduation, students that complete the fellowship receive a job offer from IU Health and tuition assistance to complete a degree.

“Our partnership with IPS can help drive the success of its students,” said Dennis Murphy, president and CEO of IU Health. “By removing barriers of access and finance, this program will promote student success and satisfaction, leading to a stable workforce and improving the economic landscape of Indiana.”

The fellowship is being launched in partnership with the Lily Endowment, Center for Leadership Development, Crossroads Education, Indiana University/Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis, IU School of Medicine, Ivy Tech, Mosaic Center, 16 Tech and others. The inaugural class consists of 27 students who will be Sophomores this fall.