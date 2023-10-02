INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has scheduled a nationwide test of the emergency alert system and wireless emergency alerts.

The test will occur on Oct. 4 and will be sent to radios, television, and cell phones at around 2:20 p.m.

The following can be expected from the nationwide WEA test:

Beginning at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET, cell towers will broadcast the test for approximately 30 minutes. During this time, WEA-compatible wireless phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA should be capable of receiving the test message.

For consumers, the message that appears on their phones will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Phones with the main menu set to Spanish will display: “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”

The purpose of the is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level, according to the FEMA website.

In case the Oct. 4 test is postponed due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, the backup testing date is set for Oct. 11.