Fever organization teams up with IU School of Philanthropy for ‘Athlete to Advocates’ program

INDIANAPOLIS– Following social unrest in the Hoosier State, many voiced their support for change, including the Indiana Fever.

“Our players want to be advocates and that’s a different skillset,” said Allison Barber, President of the Indiana Fever.

The organization teamed up with IU School of Philanthropy to launch the ‘Athletes to Advocates Program.’

“The foundation is a desire to use whatever talent we have, gifts we have, to improve the lives of the people around us,” Barber said.

“It was a five-week program for three hours every Tuesday,” said player Jantel Lavender.

Lavender and her teammates learned about utilizing their platforms to make a difference and how to use their own experiences to help others.

Lavender dealt with bullying throughout her life and hopes to take this training to launch a foundation aimed at inspiring young girls to embraced their differences.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for an organization that wants to push us off the court,” Lavender said.

The program was optional for players. Fever leaders say they will keep the program open so future players can also participate.