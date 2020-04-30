FIDO hosting drive-thru pet food pantry to help Hoosier pets in need

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Local food pantries say the need for their help has tripled in some cases because of coronavirus. So many generous Hoosiers have stepped in to help, like with FOX59’s Pack the Pantries initiative.

Now, another local group, FIDO, is making sure animals have enough food, so families already going through so much don’t have to surrender their family pet.

FIDO stands for Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside. It’s the only dog food pantry in Indianapolis; their goal is to keep pets with their families.

Because of coronavirus, representatives say they’re getting considerably more calls than usual. In April, the need for pet food help increased by 30 percent, with most coming from people who’ve never had to ask for help before. They expect that need to only increase.

“Being newly out of work, there are lots of new people that just can no longer cover that cost,” said Darcie Kurtz, Executive Director of FIDO. “There’s definitely a greater need in terms of people keeping their pets in their own home.”

Many who seek assistance from FIDO are out of work because of coronavirus and financially struggling. Others are taking care of someone else’s pet if the owner is in the hospital battling coronavirus.

“We don’t know where this is going in terms of will more pets need to end up in the shelter if their family members get sick,” Kurtz said. “We’re all kind of working together to help keep pets happy and healthy and in the home with their people where they belong.”

Historically, FIDO did community outreach or people came into their building for supplies. Now, with coronavirus restrictions, they’re hosting a drive-thru pet food pantry.

FIDO DRIVE-THRU PET FOOD PANTRY:

Saturday, May 2

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

FIDO – 1505 N. Sherman Dr., Indianapolis

Offering pre-bagged, dry dog and cat food

Customers remain in their car; volunteers load in food

If you need help and can’t attend the drive-thru, or if you would like to donate to FIDO, click here.