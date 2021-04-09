Fight hunger in Indiana: Help Gleaners, Midwest food banks ‘Pack the Pantries’ in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — We’re asking for your help again to fight hunger in Indiana.

FOX59’s Pack the Pantries spring donation drive to benefit Gleaners and Midwest Food Bank takes place this Friday, April 16.

Hunger is a significant issue, both statewide and across the nation, and without enough food it is difficult to succeed in other aspects of life, including work and school.

Around one in five in central Indiana struggles with hunger or food hardship. In Marion County, 22% of people rely on some sort of food assistance.

The economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic added to the problem, sharply increasing the demand for food. Since then, Gleaners and its partners have served more than 100 million meals — a 137% increase over the year before.

Donations can be made throughout the day on Friday.

You can donate at the following websites:

You can text a gift to:

Midwest: text @MFBINDY to 52014

Gleaners: text GIVE to 317-593-2400

Financial donations are requested, rather than food, because Gleaners and Midwest can buy in bulk at wholesale prices, stretching the dollar much further.

Just a $1 donation can provide 5 meals. A $10 gift provides 50 meals and $25 covers 125 meals.