Fight in Lawrence ends with man being stabbed to death

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man was stabbed and killed in Lawrence late Saturday night.

911 operators received a call around 9:30 p.m. for a disturbance at The Grand Reserve at Geist apartment complex on Arborview Drive.

Investigators say a small party involving a few people led to a fight between two men.

During the altercation, one man grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed another in the chest.

Medics transported that man to St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspect stayed on scene and was taken into custody by responding officers.

Police are calling this an isolated incident and say there’s no current threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.