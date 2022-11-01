INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured after she was shot when after a fight broke out late Tuesday on Indy’s northwest side.

Officers were called to the 8100 block of Laguna Drive just after 10 p.m. on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they located a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. The was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to investigators, police began talking with witnesses and people involved at the scene and gathered enough suspect information to begin a search.

Shortly after, officers stopped a vehicle with a man and a small child inside. The man was taken into custody as a “person of interest” in the case.

Police say the case is domestic related, but did not say how many people were involved in the incident.

Police did not release additional information regarding the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.