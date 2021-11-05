Fight over video game leads to arrest by Anderson SWAT team

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police arrested an Anderson man after they say he attacked a woman during a domestic incident.

Officers were first called to a home in the 200 block of W. 37th Street around 9:10 a.m. on October 31. The caller said her friend lived at the home and had texted her, saying she was being beaten and choked by a man who had a gun in her face.

According to a probable cause affidavit, at least two neighbors could hear a man and a woman inside the residence arguing over a video game. One of the neighbors then said she saw Robert Baker “with his hands on” the woman. She also told investigators she saw a gun in Baker’s hand.

During an interview with police, the woman who was attacked confirmed an argument started when “Robert got mad at her, accusing her of changing settings on video game.” She said the suspect grabbed her by the neck and threw her on a bed, then grabbed a handgun, and said he would pistol whip her.

Baker was taken into custody by the Anderson Police Department’s SWAT team.

During a search of the residence, police found a semi-automatic pistol in the home. Court documents show the firearm was loaded with six rounds, and one of the rounds was loaded into the chamber.

Baker was arrested for domestic battery, intimidation, as well as for several active warrants for his arrest in Madison County.