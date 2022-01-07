Finishing touches put on Playoff Fan Central ahead of Saturday opening

INDIANAPOLIS — The Playoff Fan Central Experience inside the Indiana Convention Center will be ready to welcome in college football fans tomorrow morning at 10.

Despite the massive surge in COVID-19 cases statewide — officials have no restrictions in place for the events through Monday.



“We recommend everybody that would like to, wear a mask,” Elon Werner with the Playoff Fan Central said.

The Marion County Department of Public Health is not placing any restrictions on the event. However, they’re strongly recommending safety measures.

“People know what it takes in order to be safe wear that mask when in doors get vaccinated with the boosters get themselves tested before the game,” Dr. Virginia Caine said.

That’s what tournament officials are hoping people do when they go to the game or attend the ancillary events.

Playoff Fan Central is an interactive experience that will feature exhibits where you can test your football throwing abilities or see how fast you can run a 40-yard dash. The experience will also allow you to check out the College Football Playoff Championship trophy or get a bite to eat.

“You don’t have to have a game ticket but you can definitely get the full experience of the National Championship game by coming to Playoff Fan Central,” Werner said.

If you’d rather stay outside Georgia Street will feature local businesses and vendors. There will also be three days worth of free concerts on Monument Circle.

Officials say all outdoor events will go on as planned barring any severe weather.

Tournament officials say whatever you’re doing they just want you to take some precautions and be safe.

“Be aware of social distancing,” Werner said. “We actually have 300,000 ft.² of space which is a little bit larger area so we’ve designed it to give people an opportunity to spread out.”

The Playoff Fan Central is free and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, the day of the game, the experience will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on the events this weekend you can click here.