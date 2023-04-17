CARMEL, Ind. — Fire crews in Carmel are on the scene of an apartment fire Monday morning.

Firefighters were alerted of a fire on Timber Creek Dr. shortly after 5 a.m.

A public information officer described the fire as “huge.” Luckily, crews were able to contain it to one apartment building.

The Fishers and Westfield fire department are assisting.

Crews believe there are no injuries, and the fire was marked under control at 7:15 a.m.

Hamilton County EMA is assisting tenants who need a place to stay.