INDIANAPOLIS — Omni Hotel in downtown Indianapolis caught fire early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched around 1:08 a.m. to 25 W Georgia St. on a report of a dumpster fire. Upon arrival, firefighters requested a partial evacuation and additional units due to the extent of the fire particularly on the 2nd and 3rd floors.

Smoke conditions were cleared and residents were allowed to return by 2:30 a.m.

Neither occupants of the hotel or firefighters were injured.