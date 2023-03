INDIANAPOLIS — Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant Steak ‘n Shake on the northwest side.

The Pike Township Fire Department responded to reports of a building fire around 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon at 5635 W. 38 St.

Crews on the scene said the fire is now under control and that one person was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.