Fire breaks out at condo in Westfield.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out overnight at condominiums in Westfield.

Firefighters were called to Tricia Lane near Spring Mill Road and 176th Street around 1 a.m.

Officials say the fire started on the first floor and was contained to one condo. The people inside were able to evacuate themselves safely.

No one was reported hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.