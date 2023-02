INDIANAPOLIS — Two houses were damaged overnight after a fire in a vacant house spread to a house next door.

Just before 3 a.m., a fire was reported in a vacant house on W. 37th Street, southwest of 38th and MLK Jr. Street on the near northwest side.

The fire spread to a house next door where a family lived. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Fire officials do not know the cause. They estimate about $125,000 worth of damage to both homes.