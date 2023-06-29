INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department gave a warning to parents on their Facebook after a 10-year-old boy repeatedly set fires and then ran away, according to their social media account.

On Wednesday fire crews were dispatched to a home on report of a residence fire. The caller reported that there was a fire in the back of the home across the street. Upon arrival, firefighters learned that the fire started because a young boy was setting fires, “as a way of acting out,” as stated in the post.

When fire crews told his grandmother about the incident, the boy ran away to a neighbors home. The neighbor then called 911 and he ran away again. The incident then became an Urban Search and Rescue operation. After checking the area, the boy was found 2 miles away from his home around 40 minutes later uninjured.

After the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and IFD spoke with the boy and his grandmother they decided to enroll him in the IFD Fire Stop Program for Juvenile Fire Setters.

If one believes a child in their life is intentionally starting fires you can call IFD at 317-327-3473 (FIRE) as well as follow the tips provided in their Facebook post below.

Fire tips for children include:

Have clear household rules and consequences about fire misuse.

Do not leave children alone with matches and lighters. Never leave matches and lighters in a bedroom or any place where kids may go without supervision.

Store matches and lighters in a locked cabinet out of the reach of children. Use lighters with child-resistant features.

Teach young people to notify an adult if they see matches or a lighter.

If your child shows an interest in starting fires, discourage the behavior and help them understand how dangerous fire can be.

Do not use lighters or matches as entertainment for children. They may imitate you.

Never assign a young child tasks that involve the use of a lighter or matches, like lighting candles or the fireplace.

