Fire damages Columbus apartments; tenants were home just 20 minutes before flames spread

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Firefighters in Columbus responded to a fire at a rental property Tuesday evening.

Around 10:45 p.m., crews were sent to the 1300 block of Pearl Street for a residential fire.

Officials said the building was a two-story residence. They found heavy flames extending from the ground floor apartment up to the second floor unit.

Both units were vacant.

Fire officials said the tenants on the bottom floor had only been gone for 20 minutes when a neighbor called to tell them their home was on fire. A neighbor was also able to rescue the couple’s dog, but a cat was unaccounted for.

The second floor tenant was at work during the fire.

Columbus firefighters put out fire on Pearl Street.

No one was hurt, but the fire has left the homes uninhabitable. Damages to the home are estimated at $60,000. The Salvation Army is providing fire victim assistance to the occupants.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Columbus Police Department, Duke Energy, Vectren Energy, Columbus City Utilities and the Columbus Regional Health Ambulance Service all assisted Columbus firefighters.