GOSPORT, Ind. — A fire in Gosport, Indiana, left a home destroyed on Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Owen Valley Fire Territory, the home was “well-involved” by the time many first responders arrived at the scene.

OVFT reported that crews ensured the fire did not spread to other structures. Extinguishing the blaze proved difficult for firefighters at the scene because some equipment was freezing due to the cold temperatures that were impacting much of central Indiana.

Photos courtesy of the Owen County Fire Territory.

The fire did not result in any injuries, per OVFT. Crews later learned the owner of the home was not present at the time of the fire.

OVFT encourages homeowners to be cautious when using kerosene heat sources and space heaters inside their houses.

The Cloverdale Township Volunteer Fire Department, Cataract Volunteer Fire Department, Owen County Sheriff’s Office, Owen County Highway Department and Owen County 911 Communications Center all assisted OVFT with the fire.