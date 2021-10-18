Fire destroys near east side home; no injuries reported

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire on the near east side caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. at a residence on the corner of E. Maryland Street and Villa Avenue.

The entire roof was in flames when firefighters arrived. A man living in the home was able to escape as well as several pets.

It took firefighters around 20 minutes to get the fire out. Early estimates of damage are at about $60,000. The house has been called a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say it appears to be suspicious in nature.