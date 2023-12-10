INDIANAPOLIS – A family of 10 is ten displaced after a fire Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Emergency crews dispatched IFD to 8104 Tanager Court at 8:22 a.m. on a report of heavy fire with smoke at a two-story structure.

During the investigation, respondents learned that a family of 10, including five children, lived in the home. Heavy smoke pushed back one child who attempted to go downstairs. The child then alerted their family to evacuate.

Eight individuals escaped through windows, while one person left out of the front door. One individual was not at home at the time of the fire.

Medical personnel transported two adults to an area hospital.

The family is unsure how the fire started, but they did have working smoke alarms.

Firefighters arrived at 8:27 a.m., and the blaze was under control at 8:49 a.m.

This fire is under investigation.