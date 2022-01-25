Fire fatality under investigation; body found in burned out motorhome

News
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pike Township Fire Department is investigating the discovery of a deceased person inside a burning motorhome late Monday night in the 4600 block of Lafayette Rd.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke engulfing the burning vehicle. A Walmart employee had noticed smoke near the store, located at 4545 Lafayette Rd., and called 9-1-1.

After extinguishing the blaze, fire investigators located the body of a deceased person inside the motorhome. The victim’s age and gender have not been released.

IMPD homicide detectives were on the scene because a fire fatality was involved. Arson specialists also are investigating. Authorities say that circumstances surrounding the fire and the victim are unclear and no ruling has been made.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News