FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Frankfort Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reported in the press box of the Frankfort High School’s football field Tuesday night.

The Frankfort Police Department said that the fire was nearly extinguished around 10 p.m. Tuesday in a Facebook post. The full extent of the fire damage has not been confirmed. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Image provided by Frankfort Police Department.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.