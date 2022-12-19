INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters responding to a house fire rescued someone who was trapped inside.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said crews responded to the 1300 block of North Olney Street shortly around 3:20 Monday afternoon. When they arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke pouring from the second floor and attic.

While working to put the fire out, the department said crews found a person on the second floor. The person was rescued from the home and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The department said seven cats were found inside of the home dead of smoke and fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

While firefighters don’t know the exact cause of the fire, acting battalion chief Chris Major says they caution against using alternative heating methods in the cold.

“Obviously, our bodies get cold. People start to use different sources for heating, so we want to caution against that,” said Major.

Major advised people to keep space heaters at least three feet away from any objects and to not use a stove or other objects not designed to heat a living space.