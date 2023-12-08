INDIANAPOLIS — A fire on the near southeast side of Indianapolis left one person in critical condition on Friday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the 3000 block of East Morris Street on a report of a residence fire just before 4 p.m. IFD arrived at the scene and located an adult male.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. During an investigation, IFD spoke with neighborhood residents. According to a statement from IFD, those residents said they saw a man in the backyard of a single-story residence.

The home was heavily involved in flames when IFD arrived. Firefighters brought the flames under control in 30 minutes.

IFD reported that part of the rear of the house had collapsed. Investigators haven’t determined if the fire was the reason for the collapse. IFD also has yet to determine what circumstances led to the fire starting.