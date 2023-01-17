INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a house fire early Tuesday that IMPD said was fueled by paper inside the home.

Just before 2 a.m. crews were dispatched to a home on W. 61st Street near King Avenue.

Police said a man was found inside a bedroom, apparently dead from smoke inhalation. His official cause of death will be confirmed by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

There was no one else inside the home.

According to IMPD, a large amount of paper inside the home caused the fire to spread quickly.

There is no sign of foul play, and police believe the fire was accidental in nature.