Crews fight fire at empty rental on near west side.

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews responded to a working fire at an empty rental on the near west side Tuesday morning.

The call came in at 4 a.m. at a residence in the 1500 block of W. New York Street.

The building is a rental with four units, but no one is living there right now.

Fire officials estimate about $80,000 worth of damage to the property.

They are now working to determine the cause.