GREENWOOD, Ind. — A firefighter suffered minor burns while combatting a house fire in Greenwood Tuesday.

The Greenwood Fire Department said the fire happened in the 1800 block of Lanarkshire Drive. Someone walking in the area noticed the fire. They got the resident to flee the home before calling 911.

While combatting the fire, two firefighters were overcome with exhaustion and another received minor burns. All three were able to complete their shift.