INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis firefighter was taken to the hospital after being injured on the job overnight Friday.
A fire was reported at E. 23rd Street and Carrollton Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
Fire officials say the fire started on the outside of the house, and a woman who was inside was able to notice.
The fire spread to the attic and got “in the walls” according to a videographer who spoke to crews on the scene.
A firefighter was injured when they were hit in the head by an object.
The firefighter was taken to the hospital to be checked out.