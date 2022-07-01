INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis firefighter was taken to the hospital after being injured on the job overnight Friday.

A fire was reported at E. 23rd Street and Carrollton Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Fire officials say the fire started on the outside of the house, and a woman who was inside was able to notice.

The fire spread to the attic and got “in the walls” according to a videographer who spoke to crews on the scene.

A firefighter was injured when they were hit in the head by an object.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital to be checked out.