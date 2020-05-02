Firefighters battle blaze in downtown Greenfield.

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Firefighters were battling a fire in downtown Greenfield early Saturday morning.

Authorities say no one was injured in the fire on the second floor of Hometown Classic Pizza at 10 W Main Street.

The fire began at an apartment above the pizza shop where everyone was able to get out of the building safely. Although, a cat was lost in the fire.

The apartment is considered a total loss and the Red Cross is helping those that have been displaced.

A neighboring apartment sustained some damage as well and the pizza shop below has water damage due to the sprinkler system.

Fire investigators are trying to find out what the cause of the fire was.

US40 between State Road 9 and Pennsylvania Street was shut down for about an hour as crews worked to clean up the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.