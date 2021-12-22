Firefighters respond to blaze at Kokomo home; several different fire departments provide tanker support

KOKOMO, Ind. — A large fire in Kokomo called for several fire departments to provide tanker support to the Kokomo Fire Department.

The fire department was notified of a house fire at home on State Road 26 a little after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police called the fire in after arriving at the home to investigate a burglar alarm call.

Firefighters said the fire was already heavy by the time they arrived.

Firefighters received tanker support from Taylor, Sharpsville and Harrison Township firefighters. Additional tanker support was requested for several other departments.

There are no known injuries.

