Firefighters shop with 33 area children for IFD’s Clothe-A-Child program

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters spent Saturday morning with 33 area children, shopping for clothes and celebrating an early Christmas as part of the IFD Clothe-A-Child program.

Through the program, children in need are assigned an IFD firefighter, who helps them shop for a warm coat, clothes for school and new shoes for the winter.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the kids this year were unable to enjoy the traditional firehouse breakfast, bus ride to the mall and visit with Santa. However, IFD says by all accounts the kids had a great day spending time with Indy’s bravest.

The day started at 8 a.m. with shoppers scheduled to meet at the JC Penney Department Store in the Greenwood Park Mall. JC Penney — a third year partner — makes the shopping fun and easy and graciously opened their doors early for the group to shop, IFD said in a release.

The firefighter shoppers and their young pals were scheduled for one hour – five at a time – so that the children could have plenty of room to move about and get plenty of one-on-one attention. The day ran from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fire department says about $8,000 was spent outfitting the children this year. Once the shopping was complete, parents returned to the store to pick up the children but not before they were given several gifts and other goodies to take home.

“The IFD Clothe-A-Child program is solely funded by donations through specific gifts and the Fill the Bell Program,” IFD said in a release. “Clothe- A-Child began in the 1940’s as the Mile-O-Dimes campaign in conjunction with the Indianapolis Times Newspaper. When the Times ceased publication in 1965, the IFD established the Fill the Bell to Clothe-A-Child Program and has been an IFD charity for over 70 years.”



Firefighters are currently “standing the bell” for the two weeks before Christmas (Dec. 11-23) at Castleton Square Mall (Macy’s) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

WAYS TO DONATE

Visit www.fillthebellifd.com to make a monetary donation.

Donate in-person at the Firefighters Union Hall at the Fill the Bell engine location – 748 Massachusetts Ave.

Donate in-person at IFD Headquarters at the Fill the Bel engine location – 955 Ft. Wayne Ave.

Donate directly to the Fill-the Bell account at the Firefighters Credit Union – 726 Massachusetts Ave.

Donate in-person at Castleton Square Mall. Dec. 11-23 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily – inside – in front of Macy’s