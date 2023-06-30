INDIANAPOLIS — Fireworks are soon to bright up the night sky for the holiday weekend!
Here are some places around central Indiana where you can find the fun:
Bartholomew County (Columbus):
- Columbus regional health presents: Musical Fireworks 33 Honoring Our Heroes!, June 30th at 10 p.m.
Boone County (Whitestown, Zionsville):
- Zionsville Lions Club Park 4th of July Celebration, July 4 at 5 p.m.
- Independence Day Celebration, July 3 at 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Delaware County (Muncie):
Hamilton County (Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville):
- Star-Spangled Symphony at Conner Prairie, June 30 – July 3
- Nickel Plate District, July 4 at 8 p.m.
- Cyntheanne Park, July 4 at 10 p.m.
- Geist Reservoir, July 4 at 10 p.m.
- Noblesville Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Festival, July 4 from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Carmelfest, July 4 parade at 10:30 a.m. and fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
Hendricks County (Plainfield, Danville):
- Hummel Park July 4 Fireworks Extravaganza, July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Food Trucks & Fireworks 2023, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Howard County (Kokomo, Greenstown, Russiaville):
- Haynes Apperson Festival 2023, July 1 from 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Johnson County (Greenwood, Franklin, Bargersville):
- Red, White, and Blueberry Festival, on July 1 – July 4 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Madison County (Anderson):
- Red, White, & Blue Independence Day Parade and Celebration, July 2 from 7 p.m. – fireworks presented at 10 p.m.
Marion County (Indianapolis, Beech Grove, Lawrence):
- Taste of the USA 4th of July Celebration, July 4 from 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Marion County Fair Fireworks Show, July 8 from 9:30 p.m. -10 p.m.
- Downtown Indy Fourth Fest Presented by UA Local 440, July 4 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- City of Lawrence 4th Fest, parade at 10 a.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.
- All American Day in the Park, from 5:30 – 10 p.m.
Monroe County (Bloomington):
- Fireworks & Cruise-in at the Monroe County Fairgrounds, June 30 at 6 p.m.
Wayne County (Richmond, Cambridge City, Hagerstown):
- 79th Annual Harry Ray Post 65 Independence Day Fireworks & Freedom Fest, July 1 from 5-11 p.m.
- Cambridge City’s Independence Day Fireworks Celebration, July 1 at dusk
White County (Monticello):
- Lake Freeman Fireworks, July 1
To add your firework show please e-mail dstuddard@fox59.com