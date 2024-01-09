LAWRENCE, Ind. — Breaking barriers is a consistent theme in conversations happening at the mayor’s office in Lawrence. Just over a week ago, the first Black mayor to serve in Marion County was sworn in there.

The temporary paper sign on Mayor Deborah Whitfield’s door has yet to be replaced by a proper name plate, but the title and responsibilities that came with it felt real from the start.

“I’m doing this because I want to make a difference,” Whitfield said. “Whether I’m the first Black, African-American female to do that — I grasp it and I acknowledge it — but I have work to do.”

Although Whitfield made history this month, she said she didn’t run her campaign on it. One thing she did campaign on is a promise to improve public safety. Last year, there were eight homicides in Lawrence — the highest number in more than five years. Right now, the police department employs about 59 officers. She aims to bring that number up to 65.

“We want to make sure that we also look at our diversity, equity and inclusion,” Whitfield added. “We want to retain our officers.”

Another one of Whitfield’s priorities as mayor is uniting neighborhoods. Whitfield said the city is building a community action group made up of grassroots organizers, faith leaders and more who can help communicate the needs and ideas of Lawrence residents.

“I can’t do this alone,” Whitfield said. “I am ready to serve, and I asked our community, ‘Are you ready to serve?’ I don’t have all the answers. I’m seeking to find those. If we could work together as a city to unite, and everyone feel that they are important in Lawrence, I think we’re going to see a difference out here.”

Brad Klopfenstein, president of the Greater Lawrence Chamber, said he hopes to see the city grow into a cultural destination. Between the historic downtown and filling in the Fort area, he said there is a lot of room to grow. Multiple projects are currently in the works, including some retail space and a luxury apartment building.

Luckily, bringing in even more economic development opportunities is also a big item on Whitfield’s to-do list.

“She knows how to lead organizations,” Klopfenstein said. “We have every confidence in the world that there’s great things on the horizon, and she’s going to continue the trajectory that Lawrence has already been on.”

Most of all, the new mayor said she wants constituents to know her door is always open.

“I’m here to be your voice, to move the needle, and make this a place that you’re proud to say, ‘I live in the City of Lawrence,'” Whitfield said.