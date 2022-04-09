Of course the first ever public call using an iPhone had to be made by the late Steve Jobs. The call might not be exactly what you’d expect from the former CEO, though.

“I’d like to order 4,000 lattes to go, please”. Those were the words Jobs spoke as he made the first ever public call on an iPhone, pranking Starbucks. The employee on the other line had no clue that she was just pranked in front of thousands that attended Apple’s Macworld conference in 2007.

Jobs ended the prank by saying, “Just kidding”, and hung up.