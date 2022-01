Get out those telescopes, sky-watchers! January’s full moon, also known as the full Wolf moon will be high in the sky tonight!

The full moon will be at its peak around 6:48 p.m. EST. You will be able to see the moon rising just 24 minutes before the sun sets.

Tonight full Wolf moon will appear all of the way through Wednesday morning. You may also be able to see Pollux, the brightest star in the constellation Gemini, near the full moon.