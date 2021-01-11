First IMPD General Orders Board members nominated

INDIANAPOLIS– Dr. Clyde Posley, Jr., of Antioch Baptist Church, says he’s been a pastor for 32 years and he’s made people unhappy before and he expects to again in his new role as a potential citizen member of the newly created Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) General Orders Board.

“I get heat one way or another regardless of what decisions I make,” he said.

Posley and Indiana University McKinney Law School Professor Lahny Silva are the first two community members nominated serve on the board that will oversee the rules by which IMPD operates.

The City-County Council nominates three members, Mayor Joe Hogsett one, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor two and the department’s membership names one.

Citizens will outnumber officers by a 4-3 margin.

“It is not my intention to politicize any role or any decision that I make,” said Posley who played a significant public role in Indianapolis’ 2020 criminal and social justice debates. “I pastor both police officers and citizens, democrats and republicans, so it does not benefit me to play one side against or for any particular spot. What this board’s majority does is send a more clear message that the City County Council and the mayor are seeking to make sure that there is no time that the city feels they don’t have a fair voice and role in how they are policed and how they are governed and it also works in my view for the police officer.

“At this point I see the board’s development and purposes of that development as more of an advisory role. I’ve heard quite a bit of rhetoric of, ‘It’s stripping the police chief of his power.’ That’s not true, and I’m not interested in being on a board that seeks to do that.”

When the issue was first raised last summer, Chief Taylor imagined he would appoint the board with a police officer majority.

Fraternal Order of Police 86 President Rick Snyder said he would reserve judgment on the nominees until they have passed through the Council’s committee process which begins with tonight’s nominations.

Dr. Sean Nicholson-Crotty of the O’Neil School of Public and Environmental Affairs at I-U said of the departments and police unions he’s studied, law enforcement reform and civilian oversight have a better chance of success if police officers cooperate with the changes.

“You get much more positive outcomes when municipal leaders collaborate with unions in the crafting of policy rather than creating an antagonistic relationship or perpetuating an antagonistic relationship,” said Nicholson-Crotty, “so that would lead me to believe that you’re gonna have probably higher rates of success where you’re gonna have engagement from that important stakeholder.

“When we encounter unions that are more supportive of or at least willing to engage in dialog about reform, they’re usually referencing members who are not opposed to those activities or are in favor of those activities, and union representatives in those cases seem to be trying to convey the message that all police and the ones that they represent are not universally opposed to sort of modern reform proposals.”

IU researchers have observed that departments that cooperate with civilian oversight typically have lower rates of police officer murdered in the line of duty.

“While much of the concern on the part of police, at least as represented through the popular media, it becomes that citizen oversight increases the danger for police, our research doesn’t suggest that’s the case,” said Nicholson-Crotty. “It suggests that the opposite might be true.”

Posley said his proposed role on the General Orders Board will be to bring community insight into policing, especially at a time of crisis.

“If a mistake is made in terms of policies, we have citizens who are part of the community that can help them, by them listening to us, help them and us fix that,” he said. “Maybe some of the unrest that sometimes follows from the questions can be offset because there are citizens in the room when the decisions are being made.”

Before taking a seat on the board, community members will need council approval, undergo some IMPD training and ride with officers to get a feel for Indianapolis policing.

The council has also passed a new citizen-majority led Use of Force Board that will review IMPD use of force incidents.