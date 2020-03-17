First responders take extra precautions against coronavirus

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — As schools and businesses are closing and Hoosiers are being advised to limit social interactions, first responders are also taking precautions against coronavirus.

Due to the nature of their jobs, firefighters and emergency medics are more at risk of contracting the virus than most people. In order to continue doing their jobs, departments are implementing new protocols when responding to emergency calls.

“We have to look out for our personnel to make sure that they’re healthy,” said Bargersville Deputy Fire Chief, Michael Pruitt. “But we’re also making sure that the people we respond on are getting the service they need. And also that we’re not taking anything to them.”

Under new guidelines, medics and firefighters are now wearing extra protective gear when assisting anyone experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The equipment includes a medical gown similar to hospital scrubs, face mask, gloves and eye protection.

Department members responding to a call about a sick or injured person are relying on emergency dispatchers to gather information about a patient during emergency calls.

“Dispatchers will actually obtain if they have any flu-like symptoms,” said Bargersville Fire Lieutenant Sean Campbell. “They ask them if they’ve had any type of fever, if they’ve traveled recently.”

If dispatchers relay information indicating a potential coronavirus case, firefighters and medics are prepared to take extra precautions at the scene of the call. If dispatchers relay a “negative screening” message, responders know the extra steps may not be needed when they arrive.

“Their information is extremely valuable to us to get us in the right mindset,” Pruitt said. “So when we’re going on the call, they give us the information that we need.”

Responders are also asking their own questions when they arrive at a scene, following up on information gathered by dispatchers over the phone.

“Whether this individual needs to go back home and self quarantine, or if they’re in a situation where there’s a real health risk to them and we need to move them to the hospital,” Pruitt added.

Fire and EMS departments are also starting to designate some ambulances for the sole purpose of transporting potential coronavirus patients. For Bargersville Fire Department, the designated ambulance carries minimal equipment inside it. Pruitt said that makes it faster and easier to decontaminate the ambulance after transporting a possible coronavirus patient.

“I’d say we’re probably around six calls now in the past week, where we’ve had to transport someone that potentially may have had the virus,” Pruitt said.

White River Township Fire Department’s designated ambulance has equipment compartments sealed with tape to prevent contamination of medical equipment. Chief Jeremy Pell said that allows the ambulance to remain ready for service on other calls if needed.

Ten members of the White River Fire Department remain in isolation after exposure to a possible coronavirus patient over the weekend. Pell said six of the members are isolating themselves at home. The remaining four are isolated at the departments former headquarters at the corner of State Road 37 and Smith Valley Road.

Pell had hoped to receive test results on the possible coronavirus patient Monday night. However, the test results had not come in by late Tuesday afternoon, he said.

