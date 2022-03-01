INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes a clog is obvious, but other times the signs are more subtle at first.

Lance Smith, owner of L.D. Smith plumbing in Indianapolis, stopped by Indy Now to share some of the first signs you might have a plumbing issue.

They include slow drains, of course, but also drains that are bubbling. If you’re running water elsewhere and you notice the toilets bubbling, that’s a telltale sign. Water backing up in the lowest areas of the home like a crawlspace or basement indicate a problem, too.

Smith explained how his company uses cameras to check the extent of a clog or plumbing issue in a main line without tearing up your front lawn.

He also showed us an unwelcome surprise the camera found in one homeowner’s pipe: a snake!