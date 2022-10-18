FISHERS, Ind. — Police have a man in custody in connection with a recent armed bank robbery. The investigation uncovered he may be connected to more unsolved crimes.

The Fishers Police Department said the robbery happened at Star Financial Bank on October 11. The suspect displayed a handgun before demanding cash from an employee of the bank.

On Monday, detectives were able to identify 20-year-old Quinn Kellam as a suspect in the case. They arrested him without incident and transported him to the Hamilton County Jail.

The department said the investigation uncovered evidence linking Kellam to unsolved business burglaries in Marion County.

For the Fishers bank robbery, Kellam faces preliminary charges of armed robbery, criminal confinement, intimidation and theft.