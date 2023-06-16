INDIANAPOLIS — Fishers and Carmel have been ranked in the top 100 places to live in the United States in 2023, according to Livability.

Carmel was ranked number 3, and Fishers was ranked number 8 respectively.

“These recognitions showcase the strong quality of life that we strive for in our community,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness.

According to their site, Livability chooses their cities based off of the measure of the city’s economy, housing, cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education, and health.