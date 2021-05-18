Fishers EMS encouraging ‘FAST’ thinking for stroke awareness

FISHERS, Ind. — May is stroke awareness month and Fishers Emergency Medical Services is reminding you that time is crucial when it comes to treatment.

The CDC says nearly 800,000 people have a stroke. The American Heart Association says, on average, every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke. The CDC says someone dies from a stroke every 4 minutes.

You can reduce the risk by remembering the acronym FAST. Look for unusual behavior in the face, arms, and speech, then consider time. You’ll have a better outcome the quicker you get to the hospital.

“When you get into the hospital very quickly, there’s often treatments we can provide if you get there in that very quick timeframe, but if you don’t get there quickly, if nobody recognizes those symptoms or you don’t come into the hospital, then some of those treatments are not able to be done if you wait too long,” said Dr. Stephanie Gardner, an E.R. Physician & EMS Medical Director.

The CDC says you can lower your risk of stroke by living a healthy lifestyle, including exercise, a healthy diet, not smoking, and limiting the amount of alcohol you drink.