Fishers Fire and EMS responding to more mental health calls in 2020 compared with last year

FISHERS, Ind. - Fishers Fire and Emergency Services are answering more calls for mental health help as 2020 moves forward. So far, they have responded to nearly 100 runs.

In all of 2019, Chief Steve Orusa said his team responded to 410 calls.

"Change is inevitable, growth is an option," Orusa said. "I think the fire service has a golden opportunity to make a difference in the lives of their community."

The Fishers Community is invested in helping their neighbors work through mental health issues. Emergency workers want to intervene before any personal tragedies occur.

"Wouldn't it be great if we could teach people not to run away from someone who says I'm not feeling good about myself today," Orusa said.

Last week, Mayor Scott Fadness tweeted seven of ten ambulance runs were for mental health reasons.

"I'd like to say that's an anomaly," Orusa said. "But, if you look at our statistics, we've had almost 100 in two months. We had 410 all of last year."

Fishers is not the only one experiencing increasing numbers. Indianapolis EMS is also seeing rising numbers.

According to IEMS, in 2018, they responded to 14,854 mental health runs. In 2019, that number rose to 15,838.

The numbers for IEMS from January to February 2019 show 2,515 calls. During the same time frame in 2020, crews have responded to 2,538 calls.

"I've heard people say mental health is the worst kept secret in the country," Orusa said. "I don't think anyone is immune."

Every shift, a Fishers EMS duty officer is available to go on a mental health run. They have an additional 120 additional hours of mental health training.

"Last year, we started following up with in 72 hours," Orusa said. "Build a trusting relationship, we can influence their choices with their health care."

Through the city's initiative, wrap-around services are offered at the schools but Fishers Fire and EMS said there is still a need for resources for adults.

"We realized people don't care how much you know unless they know how much you care," Orusa said.

Fishers has numerous resources available for people on the city's website. You can find those here.