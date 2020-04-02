Fishers High School show choir shares virtual performance after state competition is canceled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. —This video shows the performance the Fishers High School show choir was supposed to give at their state competition this year, but the competition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the group spent an e-learning day compiling a virtual arrangement of part of their set via Zoom.

Performing arts teacher Tess Tazioli tells us students have been reaching out to her daily saying they miss singing together, so she thought this would help them feel connected during this time of isolation.