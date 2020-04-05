Fishers man runs canceled marathon on middle school track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. – From basketball tournaments to birthday parties, so many events have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. One Fishers man didn’t let a canceled marathon stop him from running his race.

46-year-old Jay Eiteljorge was supposed to run the St. Louis Marathon last week. Jay had already trained for 17 weeks so he took his training to the track at Fall Creek Junior High School. Jay ran 105 laps, changing direction every 5 miles to get him to 26.2 miles. He’s encouraging everyone to stay active through these uncertain times.

“I think there’s a big mental health aspect to this, let’s get outside and be active and do something to distract ourselves from everything going on, even if it’s just a mile or 3 miles or 26 miles,” said Jay Eiteljorge, Fishers runner.

Jay even had some friends from the Fishers Running Club show up, cheer him on, and even brought him a medal.

He even surprised himself, out of his 11 marathons, this was his fastest one.