FISHERS, Ind. – The City of Fishers is trying to crack down on businesses that are home to excessive amounts of 911 calls.

City leaders passed a “Chronic Nuisance Ordinance” Monday night that aims to boost public safety and keep an eye on “trouble spots” across town.

City leaders say the majority of businesses are not causing any issues, but a handful of large retailers and hotels have been chronic offenders when it comes to excessive 911 calls.

“It could be suspicious activity, it could be drug activity, it could be prostitution, it could be loitering, it could be violence,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness described.

Regardless of the call type, Fadness said some spots across town have been home to frequent 911 calls.

“To put things in perspective, over the last year, there have been 50 businesses that have called 911 10 times or more in a 90-day period,” he said. “There have been over 20 businesses that have had 15 911 calls in less than 90 days in the last 12 months.”

Between 2017 and 2021, one hotel alone had 521 calls.

“And when you look at it over a period of time, you start to ask yourself, ‘Okay, what is going on in that environment that is generating this number of 911 calls?'”

Fadness said the city’s new ordinance aims to reduce these excessive calls. Businesses making seven calls within 90 days will get a warning. After the 10th call, the city will schedule a meeting with the business to find ways to fix the issue. Once more than 15 calls have been made, businesses will receive a $250 fine.

“That plan would ensure that we’re working together collectively to bring down those call volumes,” Fadness said. “Our mission here is not to issue fines, our mission here is to bring everyone to the table to try to be proactive and try to ensure that our community continues to be safe.”

City leaders say excessive calls take police and other emergency responders away from more pressing issues.

“Because every time we’re on a call there for a miscellaneous [issue] like a 911 hangup or a suspicious person, every time our assets are tied up there, we’re unable to respond to a call that might be very emergent,” Fadness said.

Local business leaders say the ordinance could also help them.

“We know if there is one key area in our community that maybe has a high volume, maybe more people aren’t willing to go there,” said Jack Russell with the OneZone Chamber of Commerce, which covers Carmel and Fishers. “If they’re not feeling as comfortable there. So that really hurts the mom and pop’s that are in those areas as well.”

The Chamber of Commerce says it will ultimately keep everyone safer.

“I think what this is accomplishing is, more importantly, communication between our public safety team, Chief Gebhart, Chief Orusa and our business community,” Russell said.

Russell said he believes the ordinance will help create an open dialogue between businesses and city leaders. The ordinance goes into effect on August 1.