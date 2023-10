FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that left at least one person dead late Friday.

The crashed happened just before 11 p.m. on Interstate 69 near 96th Street.

The Indiana Department of Transportation confirmed at least one fatality in the accident and that all northbound lanes of I-69 has been closed.

There was no word on how long the lanes would be blocked.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.