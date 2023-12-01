FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police arrested two men this week in connection to a theft investigation and reports of a stolen vehicle.

Officers with the Fishers Police Department arrested James Baker on Thursday, Nov. 30, after he was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement and providing a false name.

Booking photo of James Baker provided by Fishers Police Department.

Baker reportedly had several pending arrest warrants that were active in Hamilton, Marion and Boone counties. These included:

• Marion County for theft/fraud charges

• Hamilton County for theft/fraud, criminal mischief, and unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

• Hamilton County for theft/fraud

• Boone County for theft with prior, theft, and unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

• Boone County for theft and unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

• Boone County for resisting law enforcement, OWI endangering a person, OWI with controlled substance, public intoxication, and resisting law enforcement fleeing with vehicle and reckless Driving

FPD’s intelligence unit and patrol division had been trying to locate Baker until an officer reportedly found him while on patrol. The release did not specify which part of Fishers police found Baker in. FPD said Baker attempted to flee before he was ultimately detained and brought into custody.

Online records indicate Baker is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a $27,500 bond.

Booking photo of Adrian Hall provided by Fishers Police Department.

Later that same day, FPD officers began investigating a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle owner told officers that a GPS locator was previously installed in the truck and provided police with the login information.

FPD said officers learned that the truck was already being operated in a different county and coordinated with Madison and Grant County law enforcement agencies to recover the stolen vehicle.

The driver, identified as Adrian Hall of Fort Wayne, was arrested and brought to the Hamilton County Jail where he was preliminarily charged with theft of entire vehicle, which is a level 6 felony.